Town police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Greenport Monday night after a woman called 911 requesting assistance.

After officers responded around 11 p.m. the caller “became uncooperative with the officers and refused to allow them to speak with the other subject in the altercation,” according to police.

At that point, “the male subject came down the stairs to confront the officers and punched one of the officers in the side of the head with a closed fist,” police said.

Thomas Hilton, 54, was arrested and taken to headquarters for arraignment. The officer, who was not identified in a press release, was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

Mr. Hilton was charged with two misdemeanors: obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He also faces a harassment charge, which is a violation. He was arraigned virtually Tuesday and released on his own recognizance, police said.