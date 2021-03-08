Southold School District begins budget process, local woman to undergo kidney transplant

A Southold school bus at the high school in the days prior to reopening. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold School District outlines preliminary $31.6M budget for 2021-22

After nearly two year wait, Riverhead woman to undergo kidney transplant in April

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

LEAP panel recommends body cameras among scores of police reform proposals

Hope arrives in Riverhead as 1,000 doses of vaccine to be distributed over four days at senior center

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Iron Pier Beach

Map: Can’t-miss chowders across the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.