Southold Town 2020 crime stats released, public hearing set for Love Lane study

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 24.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

During the pandemic year, some police calls fell, others rose

Public will have two chances to weigh in on Love Lane traffic study

Greenport AD, seeking return to coaching, submits resignation

Boys Soccer: Greenport’s Calate, Southold’s Fredricks come up big in draw

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Dashan J. Briggs Memorial Foundation to launch with virtual 5K this summer

NORTHFORKER

Delicious breakfast inspiration from the kitchens of North Fork B&Bs

How to get out on the North Fork water if you don’t own a boat

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers later today with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.