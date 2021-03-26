Southold Town Hall to fully reopen Monday

Southold Town Hall. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

More than a year after shutting down over coronavirus concerns, Southold Town Hall is expected to fully reopen Monday, March 29.

Officials discussed the reopening plan at a work session Tuesday, agreeing that it’s time.

“We’ve put all the provisions in place to keep staff safe,” Supervisor Scott Russell said. “We’ve got to open the doors.”

While a number of town employees have continued working from the building, interactions with the public have been limited to appointment-only since late August.

“Departments are available by appointment, but that’s not always practical for people,” Mr. Russell said.

Social distancing guidelines and markers are expected to be used and face coverings will be required for anyone inside Town Hall.

According to police chief Martin Flatley, his department still receives occasional calls to local businesses if a patron refuses to wear a mask, but said overall, there is compliance.

Down the road from Town Hall, the drive-thru window at the annex building is also expected to continue allowing residents to make tax payments and in May to purchase beach stickers.

Deputy supervisor Jill Doherty said Tuesday that she’d also like to begin reopening meetings to the public.

“Movie theaters are able to open up, so I think it’s time,” she said. “There are some people that don’t like Zoom and want to come in person.”