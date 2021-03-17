SUNY Southampton vaccine site set to open Friday, appointments can now be booked

The Pfizer vaccine. (Credit: Tara Smith)

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout improves almost daily, more vaccination sites are opening on Long Island.

New York State has announced that new mass vaccination sites will be opening Friday, March 19, in Southampton, Old Westbury and Brentwood. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments will be available for booking starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday through the website http://www.ny.gov/vaccine, via the “Am I Eligible” tool, or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Officials say the sites are the campus of Stony Brook Southampton, SUNY Old Westbury and the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College. Suffolk County has already been operating a vaccine site at the Brentwood campus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the SUNY Old Westbury location Monday when announcing the latest mass vaccination sites.

“The vaccine is the weapon that wins the war,” Mr. Cuomo said.

About 23% of the state’s populations has received at least one dose of a vaccine, while just under 12% have completed the vaccine series, according to the State Department of Health.

Mr. Cuomo said mass vaccination sites are the most effective way to distribute the vaccine in large quantities.

Wednesday also starts expanded eligibility for public facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit entities as well as essential in-person public-facing building service workers. As an example, workers such as public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers and county clerks are eligible.

Anyone age 60 or older has been eligible for the vaccine.