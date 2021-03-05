Thousand doses of vaccine administered in Peconic, Police task force releases report

Residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Peconic Recreation Center. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 5.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

At Peconic Recreation Center, a day long in the making as 1,000 doses of vaccine administered

Southold Town police task force releases its report

Fall sports make their winter start

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BID announces schedule for 2021 events, if COVID restrictions allow them to proceed

Riverhead Town designates sixteen acres as Bell Town Heritage Area

NORTHFORKER

Local restaurants and shops deserve our patience with Covid rules more than ever

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of March 6

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25. Clear skies are in the forecast for the foreseeable future.