Town Board to vote on police reform plan tonight

The Southold Town Board will convene for a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to vote on the adoption of a police reform plan developed by the town Justice Review & Reform Task Force.

Adopted plans are due to be submitted to the state Budget Office by April 1 under an executive order issued by the governor last year that requires all municipalities who have police departments to develop reform plans with community input.

Prior to the executive order was issued, members of the North Fork Unity Action Committee and Southold Anti-Bias Task Force called on Southold Town to engage in an “independent, proactive and comprehensive assessment” of the town’s police department and justice system.

Their urgent call to action came in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last spring, a time when nationwide outrage about police brutality and racial injustice reached a flashpoint.

Wednesday also marks the third day of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree unintentional murder in connection to Mr. Floyd’s death. Three other officers present during the incident are also facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Southold’s task force began holding regular virtual meetings in September and conducted public listening sessions as well as surveys of both community members and police officers.

The 279-page report included recommendations that would strengthen community relations, improve officer training and mental health, diversify the department and explore new technology, including body cameras.

The Town Board met for special work sessions on both Friday and Monday to debate the recommendations and make some edits to the plan.

Rather than form a Community-Police Partnership Committee as written in the task force plan, the Town Board may reimagine the role of the Police Advisory Committee and Anti-Bias Task Force.

“There is no need to reinvent the wheel and the idea of an oversight committee we felt wasn’t warranted,” Supervisor Scott Russell said Tuesday.

Working with the Town Board, police and PBA officials, a few members from each of those committees may work on an “implementation and outreach program,” that would partner with community organizations that represent a broad range of citizens in order to foster dialogue.

“The working group will help strengthen the relationship between the police department and the public, provide more transparency, make the complaint process easier, expand our role as Commissioners and create collaboration with the community,” Mr. Russell said. “There are a lot of active and dedicated people in the community and we look forward to collaborating with them.”

Mr. Russell said the recommendations included in the final plan will also provide an easier to understand and more transparent complaint process that gives the Town Board — which doubles as a board of police commissioners — a larger role.

“We tried to stay within the spirit of the document as best we could,” Mr. Russell said.

“Most of the recommendations are already underway as part of the effort by Chief [Martin] Flatley as he undertakes accreditation. I am drafting an ‘implementation plan/status’ report under each section because I think it’s important to highlight the changes that have already been made or are already in the works.”

Tonight’s meeting, which will be held virtually via Zoom, can be accessed via the town’s website.