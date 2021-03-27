Town sets deadline for spring leaf cleanup

Southold Town will begin its spring leaf cleanup program next month.

Residents are asked to place leaves in biodegradable paper bags at the curb starting Monday, April 19.

Crews will begin removing brush and leaves starting in Orient Point and work their way west until reaching Laurel and will only pass through an area once, officials said.

According to a resolution adopted last week by the Town Board, commercial landscaping and tree removal companies will no longer be allowed to place loads of branches or yard debris for removal in the town’s right-of-way. Contractors must haul their debris to the Cutchogue Compost Facility, or risk being fined for illegal dumping.

The town will also waive charges at the compost facility from April 1 to April 30 for residents who prefer to transport their brush and yard debris directly to the town facility themselves. Tip fees for brush will also be reduced for commercial vehicles to $30 per ton in April.

The curbside cleanup will also begin April 19 for Fishers Island residents.