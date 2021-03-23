Vaccination eligibility expands to 50+, survey says public wants parklets back

A shot is given Friday at a state-run mass vaccination site in the Bronx. (Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 23.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gen Xers can roll up their sleeves as vaccination eligibility expands Tuesday

Survey says public wants parklets to return in Greenport this summer

Suffolk District Attorney’s office launches Hate Crimes Task Force

Gas grills could be banned from Fifth Street Beach Park as village weighs new rules

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Civic leader added to advisory committee overseeing master plan update

Girls Soccer: State champion SWR is still a force

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Spring Watch 2021: These local businesses are back for another season

North Fork Dream Home: An eco-friendly home on the bay in New Suffolk

WEATHER

Expect areas of fog to give way to mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.