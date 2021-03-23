Vaccination eligibility expands to 50+, survey says public wants parklets back
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 23.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gen Xers can roll up their sleeves as vaccination eligibility expands Tuesday
Survey says public wants parklets to return in Greenport this summer
Suffolk District Attorney’s office launches Hate Crimes Task Force
Gas grills could be banned from Fifth Street Beach Park as village weighs new rules
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Civic leader added to advisory committee overseeing master plan update
Girls Soccer: State champion SWR is still a force
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Spring Watch 2021: These local businesses are back for another season
North Fork Dream Home: An eco-friendly home on the bay in New Suffolk
WEATHER
Expect areas of fog to give way to mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.