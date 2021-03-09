Virginia B. ‘Ginny’ Bruer

Virginia Bruer, formerly of Southold, passed away Sunday, March 7, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson, N.Y. She was 81. She died with her family at her side.

Ginny was born Nov. 10, 1939, to Luke and Virginia (Kelly) Burke in New York, N.Y. After graduating from The Mary Louis Academy, Ginny taught in Washington, D.C. She married Rudolph H. Bruer III on April 15, 1967. Ginny and Rudy moved their young family to Southold, N.Y., in 1971, where they lived until retiring to Florida in 2015.

Ginny enjoyed being a homemaker and was involved in Southold soccer when her children were young. She worked as a bookkeeper, was a founding member of Women Who Work With Their Husbands (“the Ws”), enjoyed her time with the Minnepaug Club and North Fork Country Club nine-holers, and volunteered with the Rosary Society of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church and Community Action Southold Town.

Ginny loved to entertain family, friends and new acquaintances at her Southold home with Rudy. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and baking with her grandchildren, and returned to painting in her later years. Ginny loved to travel. In addition to many trips with her children and Rudy, she explored the United States and visited China, Russia and many European countries.

Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Rudolph, and her brother, Luke, Mrs. Bruer is survived by her children, Rudolph (Debra), of Mattituck, N.Y., Kelly (Jennifer), of Southold, Maryann Driscoll (Brendan) of Huntington, N.Y., and Stephen (Sandy) of Lander, Wy.; her sisters, Nan Burke of Rhode Island, Rita Healy of Delaware and Rosemary Pellegrino of Ithaca, N.Y.; grandchildren Grace, Margaret, Rudolph, Quinn, Ronan, Finnian, Cormac, Declan and Rye; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held this summer to celebrate Ginny’s life.

Memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice and amyloidosis.org.

