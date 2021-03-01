William A. Stegman, formerly of Southold, died Feb. 24, 2021, in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Bill was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., on Oct. 17, 1923, to William A. and Mary (Moore) Stegman.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. After returning from military service, Bill worked his entire career at the post office in his hometown and retired as its postmaster. He and his wife, Myra, retired to Southold in 1982 and resided there until 2016.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Myra, and his daughter Ellen. He is survived by three children, Eileen Dispenzieri of Port Washington, N.Y., Catherine, of Yountville, Calif., and Brian (Rosemarie), of Fort Myers, Fla; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

