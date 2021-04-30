Anonymous donor helps homeless outreach program, County to open up walk-ins at certain vaccination sites
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 30.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Anonymous donor funds upgrades at former school to help homeless outreach program
County to open up walk-ins at certain vaccination sites
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead CAP offers Town Board suggestions as it weighs decision on marijuana
Scrambul Runway Challenge proposed as street racing event in Calverton
For this Eagle Scout, protecting the environment comes first
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in May
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 1
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through the weekend.