Carol Batcher of Greenport, formerly of Riverhead, died April 16, 2021, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 82.

Born April 5, 1939, she was the daughter of Dr. William and Blanche (Sedlacek) Gondin.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill”; her daughters, the Rev. Alice Batcher and Joyce McKinnon; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.