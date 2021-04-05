Cops: Greenport woman arrested on driving while impaired charges after hitting cyclist

Sunday’s crash occurred on Route 48 near Albertson Lane, police said. (Credit: Google Maps)

A 20-year-old Greenport woman was charged with driving while impaired and driving out of class after she left the roadway and struck a bicyclist on Route 48 in Southold Sunday afternoon.

Southold police arrested Alexis Hubbard at the scene of the crash near Albertson Lane. A press release said Ms. Hubbard was traveling westbound when she “left the roadway, striking a bicyclist [then] accelerated forward striking another vehicle before hitting an embankment and overturning.”

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

“Hubbard was determined to be impaired by drugs and placed under arrest,” the release said. The bicyclist was taken to Stony Brook Medical Center via a police helicopter with what were described as non-threatening injuries.

Ms. Hubbard, who was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, was later released on an appearance ticket, police said.

The Greenport and Southold fire departments both responded to the crash scene.