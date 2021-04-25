Lifelong Greenport resident Craig A. Richter died April 22, 2021, in Southampton. He was 72.

Mr. Richter was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Greenport to Arthur and Joan Richter.

He was a Greenport High School graduate and served with the U.S. Navy Seabees for four years. He and his wife, Barbara, were married Aug. 7, 1971, in Greenport.

For 49 years, Mr. Richter was the owner of R&R Builders in Greenport.

He was active in the community as a member of the Greenport Board of Education, Southold Town Board, the Rotary and Lions clubs, Greenport Fire Department’s Star Hose Company and Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion in Southold. He was a founding member of Greenport Youth Activities and a cook for John’s Place at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, where he was also a lector and communion minister. He played Santa Claus for various local organizations.

Mr. Richter was The Suffolk Times Civic Person of the Year in 1995, a Rotarian of the Year and received the St. Agnes Medal of Service from the bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre for service to his church.

His hobbies included golf, crabbing and gardening.

His wife, Barbara, died in January 2021. He is survived by his sons, Brian, of Voorhees, N.J., and Mark, of Columbia, S.C.; his sister, Cathy Geier; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at St. Agnes R.C. Church, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Place at St. Agnes R.C. Church.