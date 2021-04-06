Driver arrested after striking cyclist, clerk race to be contested in Southold Town

Sunday’s crash occurred on Route 48 near Albertson Lane, police said. (Credit: Google Maps)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 6.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cops: Greenport woman arrested on driving while impaired charges after hitting cyclist

For first time in decades, Southold Democrats field town clerk candidate

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Glass Slipper Parade’ honors longtime Aquebogue teacher

Cops: Riverhead officer suffers minor injuries in accident

NORTHFORKER

Everything you need to know as the Greenport Carousel reopens

North Fork Dream Home: Newly constructed modern farmhouse with a free standing commercial space

WEATHER

Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.