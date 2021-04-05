Driver sentenced in fatal hit and run, Greenport Village unveils budget
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 5.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Driver in fatal Greenport hit and run sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison
Public hearing set for April 8 on Greenport Village’s tentative $10.6M budget
Column: Oyster growers face a new challenge
Guest Spot: The benefits of protecting the dark sky
Girls Volleyball: Young’s 15 assists, Foster’s 14 kills push Mattituck to victory
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Driver injured after SUV flips onto side in single-vehicle crash Friday
New yoga, wellness studio to open in Riverhead
Football: Odd happenings, familiar result in SWR victory
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A taste of übergeek Brewery tasting room
Spruce up your home for spring, North Fork style
WEATHER
Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.