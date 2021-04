Eleanor Jean Forte of Calverton, formerly of Cutchogue and West Babylon, died April 7, 2021, at age 83.

The family received visitors April 11 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.