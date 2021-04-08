ELIH volunteer honored, beloved Riverhead teacher remembered

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary presented Nora Busch with a proclamation for her dedication and outstanding career March 31. From left, standing: auxiliary president Helene Fall; Linda Sweeney, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital vice president foundation/external affairs; junior volunteer coordinator Madeline Laveglia; Southold West Branch chair Barbara Koch; East End/Shelter Island co-chair Carol Sieban; treasurer Iris Begora. Seated, from left: recording secretary Margaret Brown; Ms. Busch; East End/Shelter Island co-chair Anne McElroy. (Credit: Stony Brook ELIH)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

24,000 volunteer hours — and counting for Greenport woman at ELIH

Real Estate Transfers: April 8, 2021

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Keri Stromski, beloved kindergarten teacher in Riverhead, dies at 48

Riverhead teen receives first vaccine at PBMC as eligibility expands to include anyone over 16

Riverhead students pitch business ideas on ‘Chamber Tank’

NORTHFORKER

New retail store Popsicle & Finn brings casual California to the North Fork

Map: Get your garden ready with help from these North Fork businesses

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.