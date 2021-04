Former Mattituck resident Frank Joseph Kowalesky Jr. of Chesapeake, Va., died April 5, 2021. He was 90.

Arrangements are being made for a funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 5, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Suffolk Times.