Greenport officials discuss opting out of pot sales, Boat operator seeks to limit liability from fatal crash

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Varying opinions for Greenport Village officials as they begin to discuss opt out of marijuana sales

Boat operator in fatal Mattituck crash seeks to limit liability

Boys Soccer: Southold’s county title brings Sadowski happy birthday

Dealing with dementia in age of COVID-19

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board to schedule public hearing on long-planned recreation park in Calverton

Football: SWR given pass to conference final, will face Mount Sinai

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A spring walk at Verderber Garden Center

Spring is for brunch: Brunch Pizza Two Ways

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.