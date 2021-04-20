Irene A. Shulha

All are welcome to attend our Celebration of Life in memory of a beautiful soul named Irene A. Shulha, who passed away on March 9, 2021, at the age of 66.

A graveside service will be held in her honor at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead on Thursday, April 29, at 1 p.m. by her family, with assistance from DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Irene A. Shulha is predeceased by her father, Andrew Ilko Shulha; her mother, Theda Stevens; and her brother, Eugene Nicholas Shulha. She is beloved, missed and forever honored by her sister-in-law, Christine Shulha; nieces, Elizabeth Massey, Savannah Chancey; grandnieces, Zoe Ogden, Averi Chancey and Daisy Chancey; and her dear friends of the Mattituck community.

