Jeannine T. Jayne, aged 93 years, of East Marion, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2021.

She always spoke fondly of her 50-plus years on Eastern Long Island, including her gardens and the many amazing friends she made in the area.

Jeannine is survived by her granddaughters, Tina and Erica Prevost. She will be buried with her loving husband, Joseph McKay Jayne, in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The World Wildlife Fund, a charity she proudly supported for many years.

