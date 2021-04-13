John Kalinowski

John Kalinowski of Greenport, N.Y., died April 5, 2021, at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. He was 90.

Born on Sept. 3, 1930, John was a four-year Navy gunner veteran of the Korean War. John pursued a career in teaching, earning his degrees at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. John taught fifth grade for 30 years at Waverly Elementary School in Farmingville, N.Y.

John loved music, especially polkas. He was immensely proud of his Polish heritage, and he traveled to Poland several times to reunite with his relatives. He was a self-taught and accomplished accordionist and harmonicist; he could play both at the same time, all by ear. John shared his love for music wherever he went. He was often affectionately known as “Harmonica John”!

John also loved travel, geology, exercising and anything Polish.

John will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family and friends he considered family at Waverly Elementary School and the Long Island State Veterans Home.

John is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Karen, and her husband, Kevin Barry; niece, Joan Lankowski; and stepchildren, Veronica Craig, Richard Craig and Debra Goebel.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790, attn: donations, or lisvh.org under Donate.

