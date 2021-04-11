Join the hunt for local history as Southold Historical Society hosts scavenger hunt

Can you take a selfie with Albert Einstein or find a brick engraved with the name Horton in downtown Southold?

All you need is a smartphone to take part in Southold Historical Society’s “Discover Southold” scavenger hunt on Saturday, April 17.

Designed for people of all ages, the event encourages participants to collect information and photos of Southold’s landmarks while exploring the neighborhood and learning about its storied history.

“We drive past these buildings all the time and don’t even really think about it,” said Deanna Witte-Walker, the museum’s executive director. “Even that little bit of awareness is a great thing.”

Most of the waypoints included in the hunt are within walking distance in the hamlet center and involve taking a closer look at places like the Southold Free Library or Thomas Moore House.

After entering the information or photo into an app, participants can also expand on the topic further to learn more.

Ms. Witte-Walker said the idea was formulated because much of the society’s in-person programming was put on hold due to the pandemic. She also hopes to reach younger children who would typically visit the museum complex on school field trips, which have also stopped due to the coronavirus.

The museum, located along Route 25 in Southold, has been closed to the public since March 2020 but hopes to reopen this summer.

“Adults have been engaged in our many social media posts and virtual exhibitions. However, we also have been seeking out ways to involve families,” Ms. Witte-Walker said. “With COVID and families not being able to interact with other families, everyone’s looking for something to do that’s fun and outdoors. It’s nice to be able to do something that’s active and engaged.”

Preregistration for the scavenger hunt is required and there is a per-team donation of $20 for historical society members and $25 for nonmembers. There’s no limit on the number of teams that can sign up or the number of people on a team, although each team must use one phone to input information. A rain date for the scavenger hunt is set for Sunday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After registration, participants must download the GooseChase app, which is available on both Apple and Android platforms.

For more information and to sign up, visit southoldhistorical.org.