Judith H. Adamson

7/19/50 – 3/30/21

Judi Adamson, daughter of Walter and Lenore Adamson, was a lifelong resident of Southold. Judi lost her battle with cancer in the loving home of her sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Rudy Grauert, residing in Florida.

Judi earned her R.N. degree in nursing from Alfred University and went on to earn her master’s degree.

She was a respected nursing leader at Tufts University in Boston and Jefferson Teaching Hospital in Pennsylvania for the majority of her career. Health needs of her parents called her back to her Long Island home. She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital, San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and, before retiring, with Gentiva Home Health.

Judi loved Southold, her family, her many friends, ANY beach, seafood and her extremely devoted dog, Sadie, who loved to make her laugh!

Judi leaves behind her sisters, Lenore Adamson and Victoria Grauert; brother-in-law, Rudy Grauert; two nieces, Jessica Croft and Vanessa Grauert; and her adored great-nephew, Brandon.

A memorial Mass and gathering will be scheduled for this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice.

