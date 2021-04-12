Local history scavenger hunt planned for Saturday, Mattituck girls tennis wins title

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 12.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Join the hunt for local history as Southold Historical Society hosts scavenger hunt

Girls Tennis: In shortened season, Mattituck wins league championship

Auction underway for artwork created through East End Arts’ MLK Portrait Project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Simonsen Foundation donates specially made vest to new K9 with Suffolk Sheriff’s Department

Proposed medical office in Aquebogue can be built as two stories, despite nearby project changing plans

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A spring sunset at Southold Town Beach

This interior designer’s Greenport home is filled with warmth, meaning and North Fork flavor

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 40.