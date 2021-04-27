Maria M. Heaney

Maria M. Heaney, 84, of Pine Plains, N.Y., and previously of Greenport, N.Y., joined her sons Timothy, Shawn and Kerry, her granddaughter Michelle Farruggia and parents, Bonfiglio and Adelina Mazzocchi, into the loving hands of God on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.

Maria is survived by her loving husband, Bernard Heaney, and daughter Maria T. Heaney-O’Callaghan (Bernard). She is also survived by her grandchildren Jamie Heaney, Kerri Heaney-Hurst, Timothy Heaney (Alexis), Sean Heaney (Taylor), Robert Farruggia (Zylona) and Shannyn Mellas; and eight great-grandchildren.

Maria was born at Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital on Feb. 2, 1937, and was raised in Pine Plains. She graduated from high school as valedictorian. She went to Harper College to first study pre-med, then switched to literature. At Harper College she met her future husband, Bernard Heaney. At this time, she paused her studies to raise four children with Bernie in Greenport. Maria completed her B.A. in English literature at Stony Brook University and earned her M.A. at C.W. Post Long Island University in library sciences.

Maria held the head librarian position at Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library, where she worked for 10 years. She later worked for a year in the Pine Plains public school library and then until 1997 as a clerk and a eucharistic minister at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in her childhood home of Pine Plains. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed Bible studies and time spent with her family and close friends.

A wake was held at Peck & Peck Funeral Home in Pine Plains on April 6.

Funeral services, celebrated by the Rev. Father William White were held at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in Pine Plains on April 7.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Timothy, Shawn and Kerry Heaney Memorial Scholarship Fund by contacting Annemarie Chouinard at [email protected] or St Jude’s Hospital in Memory of Maria M. Heaney.

