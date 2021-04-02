Mattituck grad is Tar Heels’ all-time leader in points, Artists sought for vaccine poster competition
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Women’s Lacrosse: Mattituck grad is Tar Heels’ all-time leader in points, assists
Artists sought for poster competition aimed at raising confidence in vaccine
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Driver dies in early morning crash at EPCAL entrance
Drag racing enthusiast proposes series of 14 events to be held on EPCAL runway
Town files suit against state DEC for refusal to grant EPCAL subdivision approval
NORTHFORKER
Where to get Easter treats on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of April 3
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The sun is supposed to shine all weekend with temperatures climbing back to 60 on Easter Sunday.