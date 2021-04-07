Mattituck senior’s photo goes viral, Water quality impacts to be studied around Strong’s

Mattituck High School salutatorian Weronika Jachimowicz recently had her yearbook photo go viral. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck senior hopes to inspire others after unique yearbook photo goes viral

Water quality impacts will be studied in review of Strong’s Yacht Center proposal

Boys Soccer: Sadowski joins Suffolk’s 300-win club

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Claims against Riverhead School District dismissed in sexual misconduct case involving former principal

Area around Polish Hall to be renamed ‘Ziggy’s Way’

Brown appointed to fill vacant Assessor’s seat

NORTHFORKER

Spring Watch: These North Fork Farm Stands are Open

These mobile bars will come to you, booze in tow

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.