Mattituck senior’s photo goes viral, Water quality impacts to be studied around Strong’s
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 7.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck senior hopes to inspire others after unique yearbook photo goes viral
Water quality impacts will be studied in review of Strong’s Yacht Center proposal
Boys Soccer: Sadowski joins Suffolk’s 300-win club
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Claims against Riverhead School District dismissed in sexual misconduct case involving former principal
Area around Polish Hall to be renamed ‘Ziggy’s Way’
Brown appointed to fill vacant Assessor’s seat
NORTHFORKER
Spring Watch: These North Fork Farm Stands are Open
These mobile bars will come to you, booze in tow
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.