Real Estate Transfers: April 15, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 20-26, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wider, D, to Vogt, Kenneth, 130 Vineyard Way (600-45-5-9), (R), $515,123

• Frisenda, K, to Vahey, John, 147 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-4-15), (R), $385,000

• Waldron, J & D, to Pucci, Anthony, 95 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-30), (R), $540,000

• Rowland, P, to Rubinstein Memorial Trust, Harry, 54 Cedar St (600-113-2-73), (R), $433,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Siderakis, H Trust to Antunovich, Richard, 1845 E Gillette Dr (1000-38-4-26), (R), $680,000

• Wallenhorst & LoGiudic to Cosgrove, Barbara, 2460 Shipyard Ln,Unit 5A2 (1000-38.2-2-2), (R), $800,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Schein, S & R & J, by Executor to Gomez, Douglas, 10 Pegs Ln (900-138-1-16), (R), $425,000

• Sinchi Dreams & Tulare to Canel-Zet, Ananias, 24 Riverside Ave (900-143-1-68), (R), $325,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Campbell, D, to Weiss, Benjamin, 1695 Calebs Way, Unit 10 (1000-40.1-1-10), (R), $369,000

• Adams, C, to Bodman, Alexander, 217 Center St (1001-4-6-3), (R), $710,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Burgio, R, to Giambalvo, James, 50 Beach Rd (600-71-2-21), (R), $476,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Hudson, W & C, to Efstathiou, Haralambos, 802 Naugles Dr (1000-99-5-12.4), (R), $705,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 4475 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-62), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 4380 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-78), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 3100 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-80), (V), $175,000

• Burns, W & P, to Kirby, Timothy, 20692 Route 25 &8.004 (1000-108-3-8.8), (R), $1,200,822

• Lindsay, W & R, to Kahn, Christopher, 1735 Westphalia Rd (1000-141-1-5), (R), $720,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Simon, H, to ALU KA PARATHA LLC, 1660 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-4-6.1), (R), $1,710,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Campo, G & J, to Tuthill, Willard, 281 Sandpiper Dr (600-4-4-1), (R), $630,000

• Zilnicki, D, to Salcedo, Eli, 2560 Roanoke Ave (600-17-1-7.3), (R), $599,000

• Greenspan, G & M, to Spielberg, Leonard, 61 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.55), (R), $690,000

• Myers, J, by Executors to Guidice, Barbara, 3104 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-22), (R), $395,000

• Reiners, J & B, to Medrano, Adriano, 24 AJ Court (600-65-1-4.8), (R), $571,000

• Pysarenko, P, to 911 Osborn Avenue LLC, 911 Osborn Ave &1-019.002 (600-102-1-17), (R), $239,990

• Donahue, J, by Executor to Westerhoff, William, 303 Howell Ave (600-127-4-48), (R), $360,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Loftus-Hills, Patrick, 169 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-20), (R), $2,580,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Cotton, K & V, to Poor Soul Inc 401 (K), Profit Sharing Plan, 825 Dogwood Ln (1000-54-5-33), (R), $485,000

• Helinski & Sheldon LLC to 240 Beckwith Avenue LLC, 240 Beckwith Ave (1000-61-2-4), (C), $500,000

• Pietrodangelo, D, by Executor to Finora, Joseph, 1585 Hobart Rd (1000-64-2-13), (R), $670,000

• Whittington, J & J, to Monaghan, Leah, 3780 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-3-52.1), (R), $622,000

• Colella, A & A Trusts to Pierre, Vincent, 3330 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-2-3.6), (R), $973,000

• Papazicos, G & K, by Admr to Condit, Amy, 210 Northfield Ln (1000-79-3-2), (R), $985,000

• Rutkowski, J, by Admr to Delgiorno, Chris, 55 Seawood Dr (1000-88-2-4), (R), $600,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gambella, J & N, to Gambella, Richard, 151 & 169 South Rd (600-31-1-14), (R), $400,000

• Furio, N & N, to South View Development Inc, 42 Southview Ct (600-49-4-8.3), (R), $431,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)