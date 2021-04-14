Sanford Hanauer, 91, of Greenport, N.Y., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021.

Sandy is survived by his teenage love and wife, Sue; daughters Judy and Linda; and grandson Alex.

All who knew Sandy were inspired by his creativity, intelligence, love of the arts and sense of humor.

A memorial will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to East End Hospice.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.

