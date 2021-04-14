Obituaries

Sanford Hanauer

By The Suffolk Times

Sanford Hanauer, 91, of Greenport, N.Y., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021. 

Sandy is survived by his teenage love and wife, Sue; daughters Judy and Linda; and grandson Alex. 

All who knew Sandy were inspired by his creativity, intelligence, love of the arts and sense of humor. 

A memorial will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to East End Hospice.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.

