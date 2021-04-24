Southold Blotter: Greenport man charged with DWI after striking tree, pole

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after he struck a tree and telephone pole along Route 25 in Cutchogue shortly after midnight Monday.

Gustavo Gomez Hernandez reportedly told police that he swerved to avoid another vehicle when he ran off the roadway near New Suffolk Road. He was found to be intoxicated at the scene.

One injury was reported and police charged Mr. Gomez Hernandez with DWI, reports said.

• An unknown person knocked over and spray-painted a portable bathroom and dumpster at Strawberry Fields park in Mattituck over the weekend. The incident was reported to police Saturday evening.

• Police ticketed a 55-year-old Lynbrook man who was parked in the fire lane at King Kullen in Cutchogue last Thursday.

When interviewed by an officer, the man reportedly said he didn’t feel like walking through the parking lot in the rain.

• A 44-year-old Greenport woman reported that an unknown person entered her Third Street residence last Monday and stole credit cards that were later used at local establishments. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• A man driving a white pickup truck left the scene of an accident in Cutchogue last Monday afternoon.

According to a report, the man was driving south on New Suffolk Road around 2:30 p.m. when he sideswiped a woman heading the opposite way in a 2004 Honda and then ran over a mailbox .

No injuries were reported in the incident and reports did not indicate if the driver was found.

• Seven town residents filed police reports last week after receiving letters from the state Department of Labor concerning unemployment benefits they did not apply for.

The reports were forwarded to detectives as part of an ongoing and widespread fraud investigation.

• Police were called to a beach at the end of Indian Neck Lane in Peconic after a caller reported loud music and a bonfire Saturday night.

A 20-year-old from Cutchogue agreed to put the fire out and the group left the area without further incident, reports said.

• A 70-year-old Cutchogue woman reported being the victim of fraud last Monday.

According to police, the woman was contacted by a man claiming to work with Norton antivirus services, a company she had recently signed up with. The man told her there was a problem with her computer and, over the course of a few weeks, the woman sent approximately $2,000 via an app. She became suspicious when he asked her to purchase a gift card and send it to him. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.