Southold considers vehicle weight limit for P.B. Boulevard, farm workers receive vaccine
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 22.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town considers vehicle weight limit for Peconic Bay Boulevard
Farm workers vaccinated during pop-up at Raphael
WWII Vet in Laurel looks back on 100 years
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
First ‘Hometown Heroes’ displays to be unveiled Friday, will honor Pfc. Langhorn, Tech. Sgt. Briggs
Guest Spot: A milestone for our nation as we stride toward equity
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: This week’s podcast guest has true tales and advice on raising backyard chickens
Spring is for brunch, and cocktails, of course
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with wind and a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.