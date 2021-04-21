Southold Town Board split on marijuana, Greenport F.D. to host open house

(Credit: Prensa 420/Flickr)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 21.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board appears split on marijuana opt-out

Greenport F.D. to host open house as part of initiative to recruit new members

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Teacher accused of sexual encounter with student pleads not guilty

Planning Board votes 3-2 against NextEra’s preliminary site plan

NORTHFORKER

The Chequit aims for summer reopening, partners with Chef Noah Schwartz for new restaurants

Map: Find Your Spring Cleaning Team

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.