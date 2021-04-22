Southold Town considers vehicle weight limit for Peconic Bay Boulevard

A prior view of Peconic Bay Boulevard looking west in Laurel. (Credit: Monique Singh-Roy)

Growing traffic concerns could lead to a new weight limit for vehicles traveling along Peconic Bay Boulevard in Southold.

Councilwoman Sarah Nappa discussed the idea at a town work session Tuesday, conceding that traffic is a “difficult” issue to address.

“While [a weight limit] will not solve all the problems, it will start to chip away at the problem of trucks and limos being routed that way,” she said, noting that a limit would exclude local deliveries.

There’s currently a four-ton weight limit for a portion of the roadway in Laurel that features a bridge and Ms. Nappa suggested extending that for the entire length of Peconic Bay Boulevard from Laurel to its terminus at Bay Avenue.

In 2017, Riverhead officials adopted an eight-ton limit along their section of Peconic Bay Boulevard, citing the possibility of road damage caused by continued use by tractor trailers and commercial buses.

Supervisor Scott Russell said it’s something he’s supported in the past and noted that increased enforcement would be needed.

“We have infrastructure that does not support the type of tonnage it’s currently seeing,” he said, adding that the limit will help protect the structural integrity of the bridge.

Weight limits are already in place on Love Lane and Bridge Lane, officials said.

Tuesday’s discussion prompted Councilman Jim Dinizio to call for a renewed look at managing traffic along Sound Avenue. “We should address that traffic as well because that’s the root of this whole problem,” he said.