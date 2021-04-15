State budget includes support for undocumented workers, J&J vaccine paused

Members of Sepa Mujer at a rally to gain support for the Excluded Workers Fund. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 15.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Long overdue’ support for undocumented workers, advocates say

Suffolk officials say no cases of blood clot detected in county due to J&J vaccine as CDC, FDA pause distribution

Boys Soccer: Goalie’s 70-yard FK goal helps down Tuckers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Civic group files ethics complaint against town planner

Latest Riverhead school budget proposal has no tax increase

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: The weekend roundup is back, here’s what’s happening the weekend of April 16

Spring is for brunch: How to make a brunch board that’s sure to impress

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.