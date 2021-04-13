Steven Francis Techet

Steven Francis Techet was the consummate story teller. He probably should have written his own obituary, but here we are writing it for him, after his two-year battle with melanoma. Steven passed away peacefully on Saturday night, April 10, 2021, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, N.C.

Steven was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Joan Richards Techet; his two children, Alexandra and Andrew Techet; his seven grandchildren; and his sister, Whitney Posillico.

Steven was born Aug. 15, 1945, in Manhattan, N.Y. He grew up in Garden City, N.Y., and was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College and Washington University Law School in St. Louis, Mo.

Steven met his wife, Joan, on Long Island, where his family had a house on Nassau Point. They were married 50 years ago at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh. Steven and Joan spent their summers in Mattituck, N.Y., where they are longtime members of North Fork Country Club.

Steven moved with his family in 1974 to Raleigh, where he first worked for North Hills Inc. Steven had a long, successful career in real estate as the owner of Country Club Homes and Ridgewood Shopping Center. Steven and Joan were members of the Carolina Country Club and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. Steven cultivated his lifelong passion for the arts through his philanthropy and support of theater groups, such as Raleigh Little Theater and the Carolina Ballet, and his own art.

In retirement, Steven made his home in Key Largo, Fla., at the Ocean Reef Club, where he made many new friends. He enjoyed golfing at the Card Sound Golf Club and served as a president of the Racquet Club and ORCA. Steven loved spending time on the ocean, boating and fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren. He had many wonderful boating adventures as a member and past commodore of Ocean Reef Yacht Club. In his later years, he rekindled his passion for painting and won several prizes for his work through the Ocean Reef Art League.

Steven is remembered by many for his dear friendship, his sage advice and his love of flowers. From New York to Florida, there were always flowers, fresh picked from his gardens, on the table. His orchid tree at Ocean Reef is a beautiful sight to see every March. Each time we walk through flowering gardens, may we always be reminded of his incredible spirit and kind heart.

A private memorial service to celebrate and honor Steven’s life will be held Thursday, April 15, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh, with family in attendance and others invited to join via livestream beginning at 2 p.m. at facebook.com/St-Michaels-Episcopal-Church-112778177579/.

In honor of the outstanding care he received from Dr. April K. S. Salama and her melanoma oncology team at Duke University Hospital, donations can be made in memory of Steven to the Duke Cancer Institute Center for Melanoma Research. Checks can be written to Duke Cancer Institute and mailed to Duke University Alumni and Development Records, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708. Donations may also be made online at gifts.duke.edu/dci and directed to the DCI Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Fund.

