Will local towns opt out of legalized marijuana, Earth Day cleanup planned for Moore’s Woods
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Legalized marijuana is coming, but will local towns opt out?
Earth Day Cleanup of Greenport’s Moore’s Woods planned for Saturday
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
How would you describe the past year in one word? Riverhead students answer that question through expressive art
Boys Soccer: Guzzone uses his head to break playoff barrier for SWR
NORTHFORKER
In a galaxy right here on the North Fork, local artist makes ‘Star Wars’ magic
Preserving the North Fork’s historic homes is a challenge, a detective hunt and an honor
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.