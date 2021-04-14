Will local towns opt out of legalized marijuana, Earth Day cleanup planned for Moore’s Woods

Marijuana product at a dispensary in California, where recreational marijuana is already legal. (Credit: Dank Depot/Flickr)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Legalized marijuana is coming, but will local towns opt out?

Earth Day Cleanup of Greenport’s Moore’s Woods planned for Saturday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

How would you describe the past year in one word? Riverhead students answer that question through expressive art

Boys Soccer: Guzzone uses his head to break playoff barrier for SWR

NORTHFORKER

In a galaxy right here on the North Fork, local artist makes ‘Star Wars’ magic

Preserving the North Fork’s historic homes is a challenge, a detective hunt and an honor

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.