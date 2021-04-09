Zeldin makes formal announcement of governor run, Stimulus funds expected to help schools
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Zeldin: ‘I’m running for governor … we are going to win’
Stimulus funds expected to help with pandemic-related costs for East End districts
Town officials, civic leaders sound the alarm on affordable housing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘A huge step for equity’ as Riverhead schools to receive big boost in state funding
$5K donation will help school district manage its water resources
NORTHFORKER
Creative ways to store, protect and display your Long Island wine
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of April 10
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.