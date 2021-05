Former Greenport resident Anthony Thomas Corazzini died May 23, 2021. He was 98.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.