Benedikt “Ben” Benediktsson of Cutchogue died May 10, 2021. He was 58.

The family will receive visitors Friday, May 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.