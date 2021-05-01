Blotter: Cutchogue woman charged with DWI after striking telephone pole

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 51-year-old Cutchogue woman for driving while intoxicated after she struck a telephone pole and drove down an embankment into marshlands off Skunk Lane in Cutchogue early Sunday.

According to police, responders found Susan Hepensteil trapped in her 2019 Ford Escape and determined she was intoxicated after assisting her out of the vehicle shortly after 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported but Ms. Hepensteil was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation before being charged with DWI at police headquarters.

• A Southold postal worker called police last Monday morning after several customers complained about a man filming and taking photos outside the post office on Traveler Street, which made them feel uncomfortable.

Police responded to the location and spoke with a 30-year-old Coram man who is reportedly known throughout Long Island for recording interactions with police and postal employees and is allowed to film on public property.

Later that day, the man was also observed filming at police headquarters in Peconic, according to reports.

• Police arrested a 56-year-old Cutchogue woman for DWI after she reportedly attempted to hit her ex-husband with her vehicle last Monday afternoon.

Police stopped Susan Langenfass on Eugene’s Road in Cutchogue after the incident was reported to police and administered roadside field sobriety tests, which officials said she failed around 4:15 p.m.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated and held overnight at police headquarters, police said.

• Detectives are investigating after a 37-year-old Southold woman reported Friday morning that several checks had been stolen from her checkbook.

She told police that a crew was painting the exterior second story of her home last week and she suspects a worker entered the home through an open window and took the checks.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, according to police reports.

• Police responded to a dispute between neighbors over walking their dogs on Village Lane in Mattituck Sunday.

A 67-year-old woman reportedly asked a neighbor for a schedule of when they are walking their dog down the road and the man told her he can walk his dog anytime he wants.

Police spoke to the woman at her home around 10 a.m. and advised her to call police if there are further problems, rather than confront the man.

• More than a dozen Southold residents filed police reports last week after receiving letters from the state Department of Labor concerning unemployment benefits they did not apply for.

Police received a total of 21 reports, which were forwarded to detectives as part of an ongoing and widespread fraud investigation.

• Police were called to CityMD in Cutchogue last Wednesday because a 59-year-old Mattituck man awaiting a COVID-19 test was refusing to wear a mask. The man reportedly left the office before police arrived and police were attempting to locate him and advise him not to return to that facility.

• A Greenport man called police last Wednesday to report that an unknown person slashed two tires on his vehicle, which was parked overnight on Bay Avenue.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.