Blotter: Greenport man arrested for DWI

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a Greenport man for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report about a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and driving at a very slow speed along Route 48 last Thursday night.

Jose Chajon-Raxon, whose age was not included in a police report, was charged with DWI, police said.

• Two volunteers cleaning the prop room at the North Fork Community Theatre called police after finding a bag with two grenades, two smoke bombs and a large knife with a bayonet attachment Sunday afternoon.

Police retrieved the items, which were found to be non-active training grenades that did not pose a safety threat, and brought them to police headquarters to be destroyed.

• A Greenport woman was arrested for harassment after she struck a police officer during a dispute at the Sound View Inn last Monday evening.

A manager called police after two people had a disagreement and started yelling at patrons staying above them. A 61-year-old woman became irate and threw a trash can before police were called to remove her and a 54-year-old Greenport man from the property.

While speaking with police, she reportedly began to scream at an officer and struck him in the head with an open hand.

She was placed under arrest and taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital after claiming she needed medical treatment. After being released, she was processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket for second-degree harassment, which is a violation, officials said.

• Police responded to an unattended boat that was left running aground near Wickham Creek in Cutchogue last Tuesday morning.

An officer began searching to see if a person had fallen into the water before discovering that the owner fell off, swam to shore and was safe at a nearby dock shortly before 9 a.m.

• A man called police Saturday afternoon to report seeing a teenager driving a golf cart while texting on Deerfoot Path in Cutchogue.

Police were unable to locate the teen, reports said.

• Police were called to a dispute between a park attendant and visitor at Cedar Beach in Southold Saturday morning.

A 35-year-old Plainfield, N.J., man accused the attendant of being racist for not granting him entry but apologized for the misunderstanding after learning that he needs a county park permit to enter.

• Police were called to a 7-Eleven in Southold Saturday after a 62-year-old Greenport woman became irate, destroyed several displays and dumped a cup of coffee on the floor shortly before 5 a.m.

The woman fled the area as police arrived to the store and an employee estimated she caused $200 in damage.

No charges were filed but police advised the woman she may be subject to arrest if she returns to the store.

• Two Peconic residents called police Saturday afternoon after discovering a group of youths trespassed on their Sound Avenue properties overnight.

One plastic bucket was taken from a backyard and taken down to a nearby beach, according to a police report.

• A 41-year-old Sunnyside, Queens, man was pulled over along Love Lane in Mattituck Saturday after police received an anonymous report of his vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel.

The man told police he was eating chicken wings and didn’t realize he was failing to maintain his lane, police said.

• Police were called to a dispute between neighbors on Sigsbee Road in Mattituck last Tuesday evening.

• Four hosta plants that were for sale outside of a home along Route 48 in Greenport were reported stolen last Wednesday evening.