Blotter: Port Jefferson man charged with DWI after crashing into deer fence

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a Port Jefferson man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a fence along Route 48 in Southold Sunday afternoon.

Police said Oscar Godinez-Escobar, age unavailable, was driving west on Route 48 when he left the roadway and collided with a fence near Ackerly Pond Lane around 2:30 p.m.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

• A turkey crossing the road caused two vehicles to collide along Route 25 in East Marion Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, a turkey crossed in front of a woman driving a 2020 Chevrolet near Cemetery Road, causing her to stop to avoid hitting the turkey. A woman driving a 2018 Ford behind her was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the other car, according to a report.

One injury was reported, police said.

• Three fishing poles were reported stolen from a storage building behind Front Street in Greenport Sunday evening.

• Police responded to Front Street in Greenport Saturday night after receiving a report about an unconscious man lying on the ground.

An officer was able to wake the 26-year-old Southold man and contacted his sister to come pick him up around 11 p.m., police said.

• Police were called to the vacant former Capital One bank building in Mattituck last Wednesday after a new driver practicing in the parking lot pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while pulling into a parking spot and struck the building, causing damage to an exterior wall.

Neither the driver nor her passenger was injured, police said.

• A man called police to report that street signs along Marratooka Lane in Mattituck were stolen and a sign post was damaged Friday afternoon.

• Police responded to a road rage incident along Peconic Bay Boulevard in Mattituck Sunday evening.

A 29-year-old Wappingers Falls man called police to report that another driver, a 59-year-old Mattituck man, cut in front of him and jammed on his brakes before jumping out of the car, giving him the finger and coming at him aggressively.

Police stopped both drivers around 5 p.m., who apologized and were advised to go on their way.

• A 27-year-old Southold man reported that while crossing the street at First and Front street in Greenport, he was struck on the wrist by the driver’s side mirror of a black Audi Saturday around 9 p.m.

The man was not injured and police were unable to locate the vehicle.

• Southold Fire Department responded to an active fire at a farm along Route 25 in Southold Sunday afternoon.

An irrigation pump and wooden shed were engulfed in flames and a nearby fumigation tank also sustained damage, according to a police report. Firefighters extinguished the flames and reported that the cause of the fire is unknown.

• Six people filed police reports last week after discovering that unknown persons attempted to use their information to claim unemployment benefits. None of the subjects reported financial loss and all were advised to monitor their credit reports.

• An old-fashioned street sign was reported stolen from a front porch along Sterling Street in Greenport last Monday afternoon.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.