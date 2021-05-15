Blotter: Southold man arrested for role in April fight

Southold Town police arrested a 21-year-old Southold man Sunday, following an investigation of a fight that took place in April.

Gustavo Rodriguez-Giron reportedly struck a victim in the face several times, causing a broken nose and blurred vision that required hospital care.

He was arrested, charged with first-degree assault and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• An 87-year-old Laurel woman was scammed out of more than $120,000 in cash after receiving a call from an unknown man who told her he was with the NYPD and that her grandson was in an accident.

The woman reportedly paid the man $63,000 in cash twice after he responded to her residence and provided receipts.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police responded to a fight at Mr. Roberts convenience store in Greenport Sunday night.

A 39-year-old Greenport man was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation and police arrested Cristobal Carias-Masin, 31, on a first-degree assault charge.

An investigation is ongoing for another person who was involved in the altercation, police said.

• Police were called to Boisseau Avenue in Southold last Wednesday around 7 p.m. when it was reported that a highly intoxicated man was lying in a puddle.

Police contacted the 56-year-old man’s father, who assisted the man to his residence, reports said.

• A Greenport man reported that his cellphone was stolen from his car, which was parked along Manhanset Avenue, while he plugged it in and worked on his boat Friday afternoon.

• Police were called to a dispute among residents at the Vineyard View apartment complex in Greenport Saturday evening.

A woman called to complain about loud noises and banging on the walls and residents of two nearby units told police their children were playing and weren’t causing a disturbance.

As police spoke with the residents, a 51-year-old Greenport man came outside and began to argue before using a racial slur against one of his neighbors and going back inside his apartment, which a woman said had an offensive sign on the door.

• Detectives are investigating a Mattituck woman’s report last Thursday that $48,000 was missing from a Capital One bank account.

• A wool blanket was stolen from a farm stand along Soundview Avenue in Mattituck over the weekend. It was reported to police Sunday morning.

• Nearly two dozen people filed police reports last week after discovering that unknown persons attempted to use their information to claim unemployment benefits. None of the subjects reported financial loss but all were advised to monitor their credit reports.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.