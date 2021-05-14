CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, Petretti to be appointed superintendent
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings
Shawn Petretti to be appointed as superintendent of Mattituck-Cutchogue School District
From summer gig to franchisee: School teacher Brian Becker purchases local Sea Tow
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Preliminary survey results show residents in favor of allowing marijuana dispensaries
Reward offered following suspected arson in Flanders
Riverhead grads lead University of West Georgia to national cheerleading title
NORTHFORKER
The Summer Plan: 23 Events to Bookmark
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 15
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 49.
The sunny skies are expected to continue into early next week.