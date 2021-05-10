Cut­ch­ogue resident Charles F. Crofts died May 8, 2021. He was 84.

Mr. Crofts was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Brooklyn. He was a Boy Scout and served with the U.S. Coast Guard.

He worked for Grumman Aerospace in warfare systems and as a flight test engineer and project manager.

Mr. Crofts was a Boy Scout leader, a member of Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department and a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Cut­ch­ogue.

He is survived by his former wife, Rosemarie Crofts; his sons, Charles, Chris and Michael Crofts; his sisters, Margy Skelly, Randy Burke and Jean Jaworski; and his companion, Elaine Meyer-Syrkin.

His family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with an honor guard from Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department.