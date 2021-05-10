Charles F. Crofts
Cutchogue resident Charles F. Crofts died May 8, 2021. He was 84.
Mr. Crofts was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Brooklyn. He was a Boy Scout and served with the U.S. Coast Guard.
He worked for Grumman Aerospace in warfare systems and as a flight test engineer and project manager.
Mr. Crofts was a Boy Scout leader, a member of Cutchogue Fire Department and a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue.
He is survived by his former wife, Rosemarie Crofts; his sons, Charles, Chris and Michael Crofts; his sisters, Margy Skelly, Randy Burke and Jean Jaworski; and his companion, Elaine Meyer-Syrkin.
His family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with an honor guard from Cutchogue Fire Department. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department.