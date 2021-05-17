Daniel T. Christianson of Mattituck died Monday, May 10, 2021. He was 81.

He was born Jan. 11, 1940, in New York City to Anna (Blue) and H. Theodore Christianson, one of two children. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. After high school, he went on to attend Cornell University and the University of Pittsburgh, where he attained his Master of Business Administration degree. He served on active duty for the United States Navy on nuclear submarines from 1962 to 1969, earning the National Defense Medal and the rank of lieutenant. He would then go on to serve for the United States Navy Reserve until his retirement in 1983, attaining the rank of lieutenant commander.

On Oct. 26, 1963, Daniel married the love of his life, Barbara Boutwell, in Lake Worth, Fla., and together they had two children.

He lived in Mattituck full-time for the past 22 years, but summered out here his whole life. Prior to Mattituck, Daniel lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., for 30 years, from 1969 to 1999.

Daniel worked as a senior engineer for Westinghouse Nuclear Power Plant Production in Monroeville, Pa., for 27 years. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (Division 18 Commander) and a member of the Mattituck Gun Club. He was also a certified boating safety instructor for the Coast Guard and New York State.

Predeceased by his brother, Robert, Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Sandra Durante (Leo) of Garden City, N.Y., and Corrin Lehman (Dave) of Royersford, Pa.; and grandchildren, Anthony Carl Durante, Leo Daniel Durante, Christian Giancarlo Durante and Jessica Catherine Lehman.

The family has chosen to remember Daniel’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Coast Guard Enlisted Association — Long Island Branch, attn: BM1 Thomas Cullen, 100 Foster Ave., Hampton Bays, NY 11946. Their mission is to promote community welfare of Coast Guard members and veterans throughout Long Island and to give back to the community in general through donations and service projects for worthy causes.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

