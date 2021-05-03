David Lyn Evans

David Lyn Evans of Peconic and New York City died in New York after a long illness on April 22, 2021. He was 84.

He was born in London, England, and grew up in Treorchy, South Wales. He held an Honours B.A. from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and teaching certification from the University of Wales, Swansea.

After teaching in England for several years, he came to New York in 1968, when he began his 47-year career teaching modern European history at the United Nations International School. During the early years of his teaching career at UNIS, he received a master’s degree from The City College of New York and a master of philosophy degree from Columbia University. He was one of the educators involved in the development of the International Baccalaureate, a curriculum that is now taught throughout the U.S. and around the world.

He loved his adopted city, with its diversity and its rich cultural life. He was passionate about his students and colleagues at UNIS, and loved his long and happy summers in Peconic. He enjoyed his many travels abroad. A prodigious reader and music lover, he was known for his ability to discuss a huge range of subjects and for his irrepressible British sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Cherney Evans; brother, Jeffrey Evans; son, Christopher Evans, and his wife, Jennifer; grandsons, Cameron and James Evans; and his daughter, Catrin Evans, and her wife, Alexis Vena.

David’s gifts will outlive him, in the students he taught, the loving family he created and the good life he lived.

Donations in his memory may be made to Community Action Southold Town, P.O. Box 159, Greenport, NY 11944 or castsoutholdtown.org. Please mention in memory of David L. Evans.

